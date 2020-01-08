Cleveland Opera Theater's New Opera Works Festival and the Rest of the Classical Music to Catch This Week

-
Photo by Roger Mastroianni, Courtesy of The Cleveland Orchestra
Franz Welser-Möst is back in town to lead pianist Yefim Bronfman and The Cleveland Orchestra
in a ⅓ Austrian, ⅔ Czech program this weekend. Bronfman will solo in Mozart’s 23rd Concerto, and the Orchestra will be featured in Dvořák’s Fourth Symphony and Janáček’s striking Sinfonietta. Performances are Thursday, January 9 at 7:30 pm, Friday, January 10 at 11:00 am (no Symphony) and 8:00 pm, Saturday, January 11 at 8:00 pm, and Sunday, January 12 at 3:00 pm. Tickets can be reserved online.
Cleveland Opera Theater
will show you stages in the complicated gestation processes of opera in its current New Opera Works festival. Events this weekend include the Cleveland premiere of Evan Mack and Joshua McGuire’s The Ghosts of Gatsby on January 10 at 7:30 pm and January 12 at 3:00 pm at Music Box Supper Club, with more to come next week. Tickets here.
Apollo’s Fire principal cello René Schiffer
continues his exploration of J.S. Bach’s six solo cello suites with performances of Nos. 5 and 6 at First Methodist Church in Akron on Saturday, January 11, and Sunday, January 12 in Tucker Hall at St. Paul’s Episcopal Church in Cleveland Heights. All performances take place at 4:00 pm, and tickets are available online.
Three members of the Contemporary Youth Orchestra
will move to the front of the Tri-C Metro Auditorium stage on Saturday, January 11 for “Eclectic Concerti.” Double bassist Samantha St. John, pianist Brune Boukobza, and clarinetist Charlie King will be featured in Frank Protto’s Carmen Fantasy, Dmitry Kabalevsky’s Third Piano Concerto, and Artie Shaw’s Clarinet Concerto. Tickets for the 7:00 pm performance, led by Liza Grossman, can be reserved online.
Although it’s too late to sign up for free tickets to the Cleveland Orchestra’s Martin Luther King Jr. Celebration Concert
at Severance Hall on Sunday, January 12 at 7:00 pm, you can catch the event in live broadcasts by Ideastream on WCLV 104.9 FM and WCPN 90.3 FM. Vinay Parameswaran leads the Orchestra and William Henry Caldwell’s MLK Jr. Celebration Chorus in a variety of classical selections, spirituals, and hymns.
Violinist James Ehnes and pianist Andrew Armstrong
continue their series of performances of Beethoven’s complete violin sonatas on the Cleveland Chamber Music Society series at the Maltz Performing Arts Center on Tuesday, January 14 at 7:30 pm. The second of their three concerts includes Sonatas Nos. 5, 6, and 9, Op. 24, 30, and 47, and you can book tickets here.
Same night, same part of town: the Catharsis Winds
(Jessica Chancey, flute, M. Isaac Ripple, oboe, Shihao Hugh Zhu, clarinet, Willem Crone, horn, and Marisa Esposito, bassoon) will join guest performers Lee Dionne, piano, and Frank Rosenwein, oboe, in “The Poulenc Project” at 8:30 pm in CWRU’s Harkness Chapel. They’ll play music by Jeff Scott, Poulenc, Ravel, and Piazzolla. No admission charge, but a freewill offering will be taken up.
