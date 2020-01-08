DonutFest is Headed Back to Cleveland for Fourth Time Next Month

click to enlarge
If just the mere thought of eating round, fried dough makes you say, "mmmm, donuts," than the return of Cleveland DonutFest should be cause for celebration.
Now in its fourth year on the shores of Lake Erie — the event is run out of Chicago and pops up around the country — local donut (and coffee) fiends should mark their calendars for Saturday, Feb. 8, when Donutfest returns to Red Space.
Tickets
go on sale Friday at noon, and cost between $35 and $50.
In the past two years, tickets have gone fast so it's best to prepare. Local participants at this year's event include: Brewnuts, Urban Farmer, Circles on the Square, Holey Toledough and Peace, Love & Little Donuts.
Take a look at what went down at the 2019 event right here.
Sign up for Scene's weekly newsletters to get the latest on Cleveland news, things to do and places to eat delivered right to your inbox.