Vodka Vodka early bird tickets are on sale now for a very limited time!

Email
Print
Share

Wednesday, January 8, 2020

Arts District

French Dance Company to Make Its Ohio Debut Next Month at Playhouse Square

Posted By on Wed, Jan 8, 2020 at 3:46 PM

click to enlarge COURTESY OF TRI-C
  • Courtesy of Tri-C
The all-male French dance company Cie Hervé Koubi will make its Ohio debut next month in a performance co-presented by Cuyahoga Community College and DANCECleveland.

Part of the Tri-C Performing Arts season, the performance takes place at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 15, in Cleveland at the Mimi Ohio Theatre at Playhouse Square.

The company will perform a piece inspired by founder Cie Hervé Koubi’s father’s deathbed revelation that Koubi’s family originated in Algeria rather than France (as Koubi had believed). It combines capoeira, martial arts, hip-hop and contemporary dance with the movement and visual depictions of the Eastern world by European artists and Islamic architecture.



Tickets range from $25 to $50 and can be purchased at playhousesquare.org or by calling 216-241-6000. The show includes moderated pre- and post-show talks with performers and producers. The pre-show chat begins at 6:45 p.m.

While in Cleveland, Koubi will also take part in a free advanced-level master class for dancers age 16 and older. Like the performance, the class takes place on Saturday, Feb. 15. Registration is required.

Sign up for Scene's weekly newsletters to get the latest on Cleveland news, things to do and places to eat delivered right to your inbox.

Tags: , , ,

Jump to comments (0)
Email
Print
Share

Speaking of...

Scene and Heard: Scene's News Blog

Archives | RSS

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Cleveland Scene on Social Media

Most Popular

  1. A Zoning Variance for a New Home on an Eroding Lot Has Collinwood Residents and Councilman Mike Polensek Fuming Read More

  2. Gov. DeWine Says Legalizing Marijuana for All Ohio Adults Would Be a Mistake Read More

  3. Cleveland Tea Revival to Open Second, Larger Café in Cleveland Heights Read More

  4. Noodlecat at Crocker Park has Closed Read More

  5. Clevelanders Rally at City Council Meeting to Demand Dignity for Homeless Population Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

Flavor
The People Issue
Summer Guide
Best of Cleveland
More...

Cleveland Scene

737 Bolivar Rd., Suite 4100

Cleveland, OH, 44115

Main: (216) 241-7550

Advertising: (216) 802-7241

All parts of this site Copyright © 2020 Cleveland Scene.

RSS Feeds

News

Music

Movies

Eat

Arts

Get Out

Special Sections

Social Media

About CleveScene

© 2020 Cleveland Scene: 737 Bolivar Rd., Suite 4100, Cleveland, OH 44115, (216) 241-7550
Logos and trademarks on this site are property of their respective owners.


Website powered by Foundation