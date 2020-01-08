French Dance Company to Make Its Ohio Debut Next Month at Playhouse Square

click to enlarge
The all-male French dance company Cie Hervé Koubi will make its Ohio debut next month in a performance co-presented by Cuyahoga Community College and DANCECleveland.
Part of the Tri-C Performing Arts season, the performance takes place at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 15, in Cleveland at the Mimi Ohio Theatre at Playhouse Square.
The company will perform a piece inspired by founder Cie Hervé Koubi’s father’s deathbed revelation that Koubi’s family originated in Algeria rather than France (as Koubi had believed). It combines capoeira, martial arts, hip-hop and contemporary dance with the movement and visual depictions of the Eastern world by European artists and Islamic architecture.
Tickets range from $25 to $50 and can be purchased at playhousesquare.org
or by calling 216-241-6000. The show includes moderated pre- and post-show talks with performers and producers. The pre-show chat begins at 6:45 p.m.
While in Cleveland, Koubi will also take part in a free advanced-level master class for dancers age 16 and older. Like the performance, the class takes place on Saturday, Feb. 15. Registration
is required.
