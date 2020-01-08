Vodka Vodka early bird tickets are on sale now for a very limited time!

Email
Print
Share

Wednesday, January 8, 2020

C-Notes

Kent Stage to Host a Suicide Awareness Benefit Concert in February

Posted By on Wed, Jan 8, 2020 at 11:32 AM

click to enlarge screen_shot_2019-12-27_at_10.53.33_am.png
Held to remember Gabriel Nicholas Lopez, who died of suicide on Oct. 15, the GNL Rocks Music Benefit that takes place at 4 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 8, at the Kent Stage, aims to “join family and community members whose lives have been tragically impacted by loss as a result of suicide and this concert is dedicated to the memories of every tragic loss by increasing suicide prevention, awareness, and education.”

The lineup includes local acts such as Joe Culley, Nick Ashbaugh, Guy Pernetti, Jim Zeller, Ray Flanagan, the Dave Smeltz Trio; Dump Cake, Librarians With Hickeys, Mount Ratz, the Tufted Puffins and Hey Mavis. There will also be poetry readings and “educational and touching messages of hope from people who care.”

All proceeds will benefit counseling and suicide education agencies in the area, including Kelly's Grief Center.



Tickets cost $10.

Sign up for Scene's weekly newsletters to get the latest on Cleveland news, things to do and places to eat delivered right to your inbox.

Tags: , , ,

Jump to comments (0)
Email
Print
Share

Speaking of...

Scene and Heard: Scene's News Blog

Archives | RSS

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Cleveland Scene on Social Media

Most Popular

  1. A Zoning Variance for a New Home on an Eroding Lot Has Collinwood Residents and Councilman Mike Polensek Fuming Read More

  2. Clevelanders Rally at City Council Meeting to Demand Dignity for Homeless Population Read More

  3. Cleveland Police Seeking Serial Public Masturbator on Near West Side Read More

  4. Cleveland Tea Revival to Open Second, Larger Café in Cleveland Heights Read More

  5. Noodlecat at Crocker Park has Closed Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

Flavor
The People Issue
Summer Guide
Best of Cleveland
More...

Cleveland Scene

737 Bolivar Rd., Suite 4100

Cleveland, OH, 44115

Main: (216) 241-7550

Advertising: (216) 802-7241

All parts of this site Copyright © 2020 Cleveland Scene.

RSS Feeds

News

Music

Movies

Eat

Arts

Get Out

Special Sections

Social Media

About CleveScene

© 2020 Cleveland Scene: 737 Bolivar Rd., Suite 4100, Cleveland, OH 44115, (216) 241-7550
Logos and trademarks on this site are property of their respective owners.


Website powered by Foundation