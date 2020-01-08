Kent Stage to Host a Suicide Awareness Benefit Concert in February

click to enlarge
Held to remember Gabriel Nicholas Lopez, who died of suicide on Oct. 15, the GNL Rocks Music Benefit that takes place at 4 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 8, at the Kent Stage, aims to “join family and community members whose lives have been tragically impacted by loss as a result of suicide and this concert is dedicated to the memories of every tragic loss by increasing suicide prevention, awareness, and education.”
The lineup includes local acts such as Joe Culley, Nick Ashbaugh, Guy Pernetti, Jim Zeller, Ray Flanagan, the Dave Smeltz Trio; Dump Cake, Librarians With Hickeys, Mount Ratz, the Tufted Puffins and Hey Mavis. There will also be poetry readings and “educational and touching messages of hope from people who care.”
All proceeds will benefit counseling and suicide education agencies in the area, including Kelly's Grief Center.
Tickets
cost $10.
