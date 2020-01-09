6 Concerts to Catch in Cleveland This Weekend

click to enlarge
FRIDAY, JAN. 10
Sinatra Night with Michael Sonata (in the Supper Club)
Canton native Michael Sonata has always been involved in plays and choirs and was a member of the University of Notre Dame Glee Club. In 2004, he auditioned for a role in a Sopranos spoof that required a character based on Frank Sinatra. Sonata got the part and has been imitating Ol’ Blue Eyes ever since. He includes some 90 songs in his repertoire and covers all eras, including the Columbia years and the Capitol years. He even takes requests from the audience. (Jeff Niesel), 7:30 p.m., $10. Music Box Supper Club
SATURDAY, JAN. 11
Capricorn Party Featuring Terry Lee Goffee — The Ultimate Johnny Cash Tribute/SOWFLO
Local singer Terry Lee Goffee, who headlines this annual Capricorn party at House of Blues, regularly takes his Johnny Cash tribute all over the country. Yeah, you could say the singer who counts Cash contemporary Marty Stuart as a fan has "been everywhere." Goffee's typical set includes almost 30 Cash classics per night, including his interpretation of Cash’s take on the Nine Inch Nails tune “Hurt.” Even if you’re not a fan of Cash (and how could you not be?) or don’t give a crap about Capricorns (now that we understand), this party is a blast and a half. (Niesel), 8 p.m., $11 ADV, $13 DOS. House of Blues
Cracker/Camper Van Beethoven
After beloved indie rockers Camper van Beethoven broke up in the late ’80s, singer-guitarist David Lowery approached childhood friend Johnny Hickman about starting a new band. The duo began writing songs together and even played a few shows as the David Lowery Group before forming the alt-rock act Cracker with drummer Greg Weatherford (since replaced by Coco Owens) and bassist Davey Faragher (since replaced by Bryan Howard). The current Cracker lineup also includes Matt “Pistol” Stoessel on pedal steel and Thayer Sarrano, who sometimes tours with the band, on keys and backing vocals. Then, after Camper Van Beethoven reunited a few years ago, Lowery started taking both bands out on the road. He’d play a set with Camper and follow it up with a set with Cracker. That tour hasn't come to Cleveland often, but it arrives at the Beachland tonight. (Niesel), 8 p.m., $25. Beachland Ballroom
MANAS
Since 2015, the local promoters who call themselves New Ghosts in honor of the late Albert Ayler, the famous free jazz musician who was born and raised in Cleveland, have regularly booked concerts that are avant garde even by avant garde standards. They’ll kick off 2020 tonight with a performance by MANAS, a jazz duo featuring guitarist Tashi Dorji and drummer Thom Nguyen. (Niesel), 9 p.m., $10-$15. Maple Lanes
Musicians for Metanoia Benefit
CODA in Tremont will host a concert tonight to benefit the Metanoia Project, the nonprofit organization now partnering with Denison Avenue United Church of Christ to provide winter shelter and services to those experiencing homelessness and who are unwilling or unable to access traditional shelters. The lineup for the "Musicians for Metanoia" event currently includes Zip-Zapp, Holodeck, Hannah Stak, Zack Lint, and Jeremy Taylor. An event organizer at CODA told Scene
that they've done a benefit concert each of the last two years and felt that a show this year would be "extra important," given the city's recent attempts to shut down Denison UCC's partnership with Metanoia. (Sam Allard) 7:30 p.m., $15. CODA
Yacht
When Jona Bechtolt and Claire L. Evans, the members of the indie synth-pop band YACHT, started to work on their new album, Chain Tripping
, they decided to go in a different direction and incorporate artificial intelligence as part of the songwriting process. That decision made the writing and recording process particularly challenging. Songs such as the fluttering “Hey Hey,” a song that features soft vocals and a Devo-like bass riff, and the glitchy “Loud Light” retain Yacht’s signature sound and sound like modern interpretations of the New Wave sound pioneered by acts such as Blondie and Talking Heads. (Niesel) 9 p.m., $15. Grog Shop
