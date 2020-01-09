Vodka Vodka early bird tickets are on sale now for a very limited time!

Thursday, January 9, 2020

Scene & Heard

Tiki Barge Cruises to Hit the Cuyahoga River This Summer

Posted By on Thu, Jan 9, 2020 at 4:15 PM

PHOTO COURTESY TIKI BARGE
  • Photo courtesy Tiki Barge
This summer, Clevelanders can float down the Cuyahoga River in Tiki-themed style while sipping a beverage of their choice.

Boat enthusiast Brittany Orlando, a Cleveland native who currently lives in Florida, is behind the soon-to-come cruising experience called the Tiki Barge.

After seeing tropical-style boating cruises in other cities, Orlando thought the concept would work well in Cleveland.



"I thought if people feel like they were on a vacation while on the river, this could really take off," Orlando tells Scene. "I want to bring this piece of tropical paradise back to my hometown."

Orlando says the boat, which is set to include a thatched roof, a soft turf deck, sofa-style seating and a bar with seating, is currently under construction but should be completed around May. After a thorough inspection and official Coast Guard certification, cruises should start some time in June.

Unlike some other boating experiences on the Cuyahoga River, the 20-person capacity Tiki Barge is going to include a bathroom, something Orlando says people have told her is imperative as cruises will last two hours and do include imbibing in alcohol.

While all group cruises include a bartender/first mate on board, along with plenty of ice and cooler space, people need to bring their own beverages, alcoholic or otherwise.

Orlando says that the boat is going to be available for private rentals as well. The cost for a regular cruise, which should run five times per day, is still to be determined. 

Find out more information as it becomes available at the Tiki Barge Facebook Page.

