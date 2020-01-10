Vodka Vodka early bird tickets are on sale now for a very limited time!

Friday, January 10, 2020

Bites

Banter's Polish Boy Makes Food Network's 'Best Sandwiches in America' List

Posted By on Fri, Jan 10, 2020 at 12:01 PM

BURKLEHAGEN PHOTOGRAPHY
  • BurkleHagen Photography
The Polish Boy sandwich is essentially only a thing in Cleveland. But now that Banter's iteration of the sausage-and fries-filled monstrosity is getting national attention once again, more food-inclined folks will at least learn about its greatness.

Earlier this week, the Food Network let loose their list of the "Best Sandwiches in America." Banter, which has locations in Detroit-Shoreway and Shaker Heights' Van Aken District, was included on the list, its Polish Boy one of 99 restaurants across the nation that were featured.

Here's what the Food Network had to say about the restaurant and its famous sandwich:
Back in the 1940s, when smoky Polish-style sausages were called "Polish boys," barbecue aficionado Virgil Whitmore decided to make a sandwich with some ingredients he already had on hand. Atop one of those "Polish boys," Virgil stacked crisp fries, creamy coleslaw and tangy barbecue sauce, and sandwiched his creation in a sturdy hot dog bun. The somewhat happy accident took off and worked its way into the Cleveland barbecue canon, where it has remained for well over a half century. Try one of the new cheffy takes at sausage and poutine shop Banter, where butcher-made kielbasa and impeccable fries make for one heck of a satisfying hand-held meal.
Looking for even more great sandwiches in Cleveland? Check out Scene's list of the 10 sandwiches we love right here.



