Banter's Polish Boy Makes Food Network's 'Best Sandwiches in America' List

Back in the 1940s, when smoky Polish-style sausages were called "Polish boys," barbecue aficionado Virgil Whitmore decided to make a sandwich with some ingredients he already had on hand. Atop one of those "Polish boys," Virgil stacked crisp fries, creamy coleslaw and tangy barbecue sauce, and sandwiched his creation in a sturdy hot dog bun. The somewhat happy accident took off and worked its way into the Cleveland barbecue canon, where it has remained for well over a half century. Try one of the new cheffy takes at sausage and poutine shop Banter, where butcher-made kielbasa and impeccable fries make for one heck of a satisfying hand-held meal.Looking for even more great sandwiches in Cleveland? Check out Scene's list of the 10 sandwiches we love right here.
We are honored to have our Polish Boy to be included in @foodnetwork list of Best Sandwiches in America! Not only are we the only entrant from Cleveland but the only one in Ohio!!! Big shout out to our friends at @ohiocityprovisions for creating the great sausage featured on the sandwich. When was the last time you had one? Tonight seems like a great night to have one of America’s Best Sandwiches.
