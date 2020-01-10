Banter's Polish Boy Makes Food Network's 'Best Sandwiches in America' List

View this post on Instagram

We are honored to have our Polish Boy to be included in @foodnetwork list of Best Sandwiches in America! Not only are we the only entrant from Cleveland but the only one in Ohio!!! Big shout out to our friends at @ohiocityprovisions for creating the great sausage featured on the sandwich. When was the last time you had one? Tonight seems like a great night to have one of America’s Best Sandwiches.