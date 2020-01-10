Vodka Vodka early bird tickets are on sale now for a very limited time!

Friday, January 10, 2020

Bites

The Boiler 65 is Now Open in South Euclid

Posted By on Fri, Jan 10, 2020 at 12:59 PM

click to enlarge PHOTO BY DOUGLAS TRATTNER
  • Photo by Douglas Trattner
The Boiler 65 has opened a second location, this time in South Euclid.

Quietly opening its doors Dec. 21, with an official ribbon-cutting ceremony earlier today, east side steamed seafood lovers no longer have to venture over to Gordon Square for their fix.

The seafood-in-a-bag concept took Cleveland by storm back in 2017, with multiple similarly-themed restaurants opening around that time. As our food editor Douglas Trattner noted back then, "Boiler 65, and others like it, offers diners a wildly fun, social and atypical way to enjoy seafood, but the table looks like a bloody massacre when you're done."



The new location, found at the former Levin Mattress spot on 13957 Cedar Road, offers the same rowdy atmosphere along with Cajun/Asian-spiced shrimp, crab, lobster and crawfish.

And as always, bibs and gloves are included.

The new Boiler 65 is open daily from 3 to 11 p.m. through the week and noon to 11 p.m./10 p.m. on the weekends.

