The Boiler 65 is Now Open in South Euclid

The Boiler 65
-
Photo by Douglas Trattner
has opened a second location, this time in South Euclid.
Quietly opening its doors Dec. 21, with an official ribbon-cutting ceremony earlier today, east side steamed seafood lovers
no longer have to venture over to Gordon Square for their fix.
The seafood-in-a-bag concept took Cleveland by storm back in 2017, with multiple similarly-themed restaurants opening around that time. As our food editor Douglas Trattner noted
back then, "Boiler 65, and others like it, offers diners a wildly fun, social and atypical way to enjoy seafood, but the table looks like a bloody massacre when you're done."
The new location, found at the former Levin Mattress spot on 13957 Cedar Road, offers the same rowdy atmosphere along with Cajun/Asian-spiced shrimp, crab, lobster and crawfish.
And as always, bibs and gloves are included.
The new Boiler 65 is open daily from 3 to 11 p.m. through the week and noon to 11 p.m./10 p.m. on the weekends.
