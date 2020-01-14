Vodka Vodka tickets are moving very fast. Don't miss out on this event!

Email
Print
Share

Tuesday, January 14, 2020

Bites

Cleveland Pickle Fest Returns This August With a New Downtown Location

Posted By on Tue, Jan 14, 2020 at 1:11 PM

click to enlarge People partake in last summer's pickle eating contest at the Cleveland Pickle Fest. - PHOTO BY EMANUEL WALLACE
  • Photo by Emanuel Wallace
  • People partake in last summer's pickle eating contest at the Cleveland Pickle Fest.
Last summer's first-ever Cleveland Pickle Fest was such a curiosity that a reported 16,000 people were willing to wait in long lines just to taste pickles. So this year, the free event, which returns Saturday, Aug. 22, is moving from the North Coast Harbor to the more accessible Mall C in downtown Cleveland.

Just like last year, vendors from around Cleveland and beyond are set to offer up all kinds of pickle-themed dishes (pizza and ice cream included), along with pickle tastings. Great Lakes Brewery is also bringing back the pickle beer.

Patrons can also take a stab at winning the pickle-eating contest, along with listening to live music and taking in a game of pickle ball. A 5K run is also planned for this year's event.



Proceeds from the event, which runs from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., go to support Greater Cleveland Volunteers. Find out more about all the activities, live music and vendors included in the festival right here.

Check out photos from the inaugural event right here, and remember to arrive early to this year's event.

Sign up for Scene's weekly newsletters to get the latest on Cleveland news, things to do and places to eat delivered right to your inbox.

Tags: , , ,

Jump to comments (0)
Email
Print
Share

Speaking of...

  |  

Scene and Heard: Scene's News Blog

Archives | RSS

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Cleveland Scene on Social Media

Most Popular

  1. Choking a Woman and Beating Her With a Truck Hitch is a Misdemeanor in Cuyahoga County if You're Related to the Mayor Read More

  2. Police Need Help Finding Northeast Ohio Man Who Stole Scooter Full of Beer From Acme Read More

  3. Cleveland Prepared to End Penalties for Low-Level Marijuana Possession, Last Among Major Ohio Cities to Do So Read More

  4. Popular Tinman Burger to Land Permanent Home at Eugene Kitchen at BottleHouse Lakewood Read More

  5. Here's a Mid-1980s Local Interview With Trent Reznor on Channel 5 About Electronic Music and His Band, Exotic Birds Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

Flavor
The People Issue
Summer Guide
Best of Cleveland
More...

Cleveland Scene

737 Bolivar Rd., Suite 4100

Cleveland, OH, 44115

Main: (216) 241-7550

Advertising: (216) 802-7241

All parts of this site Copyright © 2020 Cleveland Scene.

RSS Feeds

News

Music

Movies

Eat

Arts

Get Out

Special Sections

Social Media

About CleveScene

© 2020 Cleveland Scene: 737 Bolivar Rd., Suite 4100, Cleveland, OH 44115, (216) 241-7550
Logos and trademarks on this site are property of their respective owners.


Website powered by Foundation