Cleveland Pickle Fest Returns This August With a New Downtown Location

click to enlarge
-
Photo by Emanuel Wallace
-
People partake in last summer's pickle eating contest at the Cleveland Pickle Fest.
Last summer's first-ever Cleveland Pickle Fest was such a curiosity that a reported 16,000 people were willing to wait in long lines just to taste pickles. So this year, the free event, which returns Saturday, Aug. 22, is moving from the North Coast Harbor to the more accessible Mall C in downtown Cleveland.
Just like last year, vendors from around Cleveland and beyond are set to offer up all kinds of pickle-themed dishes (pizza and ice cream included), along with pickle tastings. Great Lakes Brewery is also bringing back the pickle beer.
Patrons can also take a stab at winning the pickle-eating contest, along with listening to live music and taking in a game of pickle ball. A 5K run is also planned
for this year's event.
Proceeds from the event, which runs from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., go to support Greater Cleveland Volunteers. Find out more about all the activities, live music and vendors included in the festival right here
.
Check out photos from the inaugural event right here
, and remember to arrive early to this year's event.
