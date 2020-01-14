Cupid's Undie Run Runs Back Through Tremont Feb. 15

The day after Valentine's Day, the Tremont neighborhood is once again scheduled to be bombarded by a bunch of Clevelanders wearing next to nothing.
The annual Cupid Undie Run is headed back to town come Saturday, Feb. 15, and that means anyone interested in running one mile in their underwear for a good cause can get involved.
The event is held in various cities throughout the country all in the name charity, raising money to find a cure for neurofibromatosis (NF), a rare genetic tumor disorder.
Cleveland's party kicks off at The South Side in Tremont (2207 West 11th St., 216-937-2288) around noon. Runners roll out at 2 p.m. and the celebration continues until 4 p.m. Registration is $40. Find out everything else you need to know about the event right here.
Here's
a look at everything we saw at last year's run, just in case you missed it.
