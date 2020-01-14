Get Your Pussy Hats Ready, Women's March Cleveland Returns Saturday

click to enlarge
Celebrating the three-year anniversary of the event that brought out everything from grandmas wielding “I can’t believe I still have to protest this shit” signs to a bevy of crocheted pink pussy hats
, the Women's March is coming back to downtown Cleveland on Saturday, Jan. 18.
This time the nation-wide event, which in Cleveland kicks off with keynote addresses at 10:30 a.m. on the steps of city hall and rolls into the march at noon, is focused on continuing its mission of bringing about meaningful change
for women as well as speaking out about the unconstitutional abortion bans happening around the nation.
"We invite everyone to the fourth annual Women's March as we continue our fight for equal representation," organizer Kathy Wray Coleman tells Scene
. "This year is particularly important because it's an election year. We want more women in political office across this country."
Following the election of President Trump, the first Women's March in 2016 brought out 15,000 outraged Northeast Ohioans (men included). Last year's march, although a bit smaller, brought out about 2,500 people, organizers report. For the fourth year, organizers hope to attract even more supporters to this free and open-to-the-public event.
