Tuesday, January 14, 2020

C-Notes

KRS-One and the Jungle Brothers to Play the Annual Hip-Hop Preservation Project Showcase

Posted By on Tue, Jan 14, 2020 at 5:02 PM

On Saturday, Feb. 22, the locally based Keepers of the Art, Inc. (KOTA) will present the latest installment of their annual Hip-Hop Preservation Project.

The showcase will feature the Jungle Brothers and KRS-One.

Better known by his stage names KRS-One, Lawrence “Kris” Parker rose to prominence as part of Boogie Down Productions, which he formed with DJ Scott La Rock in the mid-1980s.



Jungle Brothers, an American hip-hop trio featuring Michael Small, Nathaniel Hall and Sammy Burwell, are known as the pioneers of the fusion of jazz, hip-hop, and house music. They were the first hip-hop group to collaborate with a house music producer.

The two acts should make for a great double bill.

The concert takes place at Musica in Akron. Doors open at 9 p.m., and tickets are $15.

