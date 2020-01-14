KRS-One and the Jungle Brothers to Play the Annual Hip-Hop Preservation Project Showcase

click to enlarge
On Saturday, Feb. 22, the locally based Keepers of the Art, Inc. (KOTA) will present the latest installment of their annual Hip-Hop Preservation Project.
The showcase will feature the Jungle Brothers and KRS-One.
Better known by his stage names KRS-One, Lawrence “Kris” Parker rose to prominence as part of Boogie Down Productions, which he formed with DJ Scott La Rock in the mid-1980s.
Jungle Brothers, an American hip-hop trio featuring Michael Small, Nathaniel Hall and Sammy Burwell, are known as the pioneers of the fusion of jazz, hip-hop, and house music. They were the first hip-hop group to collaborate with a house music producer.
The two acts should make for a great double bill.
The concert takes place at Musica
in Akron. Doors open at 9 p.m., and tickets are $15.
