Lilly Chocolates and Confections in Old Brooklyn has Closed

Sadly, it’s the end of the line for. The high-end, handmade sweets shop that launched in Tremont in 2008 and relocated to Old Brooklyn a year and a half ago has closed. Owners Amanda and Joshua Montague announced in a Facebook post that they shuttered the shop to take advantage of a career opportunity with a cannabis-fueled wellness company.“Josh and I have accepted fabulous career opportunities at a wonderful new company called Buoyant Brands Inc. Buoyant is a health + wellness company that produces and sells a premium line of intelligently formulated food products predominantly infused with hemp-derived cannabinoids and complementary natural ingredients. The company's first products consist of a line of infused chocolates, as well as infused Dog Chews!”