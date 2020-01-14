Tuesday, January 14, 2020
Lilly Chocolates and Confections in Old Brooklyn has Closed
Posted
By Douglas Trattner
on Tue, Jan 14, 2020 at 9:44 AM
click to enlarge
Sadly, it’s the end of the line for Lilly Chocolates and Confections
. The high-end, handmade sweets shop that launched in Tremont in 2008 and relocated to Old Brooklyn a year and a half ago has closed. Owners Amanda and Joshua Montague announced in a Facebook post that they shuttered the shop to take advantage of a career opportunity with a cannabis-fueled wellness company.
“Josh and I have accepted fabulous career opportunities at a wonderful new company called Buoyant Brands Inc. Buoyant is a health + wellness company that produces and sells a premium line of intelligently formulated food products predominantly infused with hemp-derived cannabinoids and complementary natural ingredients. The company's first products consist of a line of infused chocolates, as well as infused Dog Chews!”
Sign up for Scene's weekly newsletters to get the latest on Cleveland news, things to do and places to eat delivered right to your inbox.
Tags: lilly chocolates, old brooklyn, Image