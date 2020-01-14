Vodka Vodka tickets are moving very fast. Don't miss out on this event!

Email
Print
Share

Tuesday, January 14, 2020

C-Notes

Ministry Bringing Its Industrial Strength Tour to the Agora in July

Posted By on Tue, Jan 14, 2020 at 3:41 PM

DERICK SMITH
  • Derick Smith
In honor of the 30th anniversary of Ministry’s revolutionary album, The Mind Is A Terrible Thing To Taste, band leader Al Jorgensen recently announced the dates of what he's calling the Industrial Strength Tour.

The jaunt comes to the Agora Theatre on July 13. KMFDM and Front Line Assembly join the bill.

“The Mind Is A Terrible Thing To Taste just turned 30. Who knew we’d still be around to see this day,” says Jorgensen in a press release. “But since we are alive and kicking, we figured we’d hop in the way-back machine and recreate the infamous original tour with KMFDM, and add in Front Line Assembly as well. Don’t miss it this time because we’ll be in wheelchairs for sure in another 30 years. May the fence be with you!”



Released in November of 1989, The Mind Is a Terrible Thing to Taste features the hit singles “Thieves,” “Burning Inside” and “So What.”

Beginning today, Blabbermouth is  hosting an exclusive resale. You can find the presale code at blabbermouth.net/. Tickets go on sale to the general public at 10 a.m. on Friday.

Sign up for Scene's weekly newsletters to get the latest on Cleveland news, things to do and places to eat delivered right to your inbox.

Tags: , , ,

Jump to comments (0)
Email
Print
Share

Speaking of...

  |  

Scene and Heard: Scene's News Blog

Archives | RSS

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Cleveland Scene on Social Media

Most Popular

  1. Choking a Woman and Beating Her With a Truck Hitch is a Misdemeanor in Cuyahoga County if You're Related to the Mayor Read More

  2. Police Need Help Finding Northeast Ohio Man Who Stole Scooter Full of Beer From Acme Read More

  3. Cleveland Prepared to End Penalties for Low-Level Marijuana Possession, Last Among Major Ohio Cities to Do So Read More

  4. Popular Tinman Burger to Land Permanent Home at Eugene Kitchen at BottleHouse Lakewood Read More

  5. Here's a Mid-1980s Local Interview With Trent Reznor on Channel 5 About Electronic Music and His Band, Exotic Birds Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

Flavor
The People Issue
Summer Guide
Best of Cleveland
More...

Cleveland Scene

737 Bolivar Rd., Suite 4100

Cleveland, OH, 44115

Main: (216) 241-7550

Advertising: (216) 802-7241

All parts of this site Copyright © 2020 Cleveland Scene.

RSS Feeds

News

Music

Movies

Eat

Arts

Get Out

Special Sections

Social Media

About CleveScene

© 2020 Cleveland Scene: 737 Bolivar Rd., Suite 4100, Cleveland, OH 44115, (216) 241-7550
Logos and trademarks on this site are property of their respective owners.


Website powered by Foundation