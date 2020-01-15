Vodka Vodka tickets are moving very fast. Don't miss out on this event!

Email
Print
Share

Wednesday, January 15, 2020

Scene & Heard

Drug Overdose Deaths Down in 2018, Ohio Department of Health Says

Posted By on Wed, Jan 15, 2020 at 10:53 AM

click to enlarge THINKSTOCK
  • Thinkstock
Drug overdose deaths in the Buckeye State fell in 2018, the Ohio Department of Health says in an annual report released late last month. But the number of deaths is still very high.

Ohio saw about 1,100 fewer deaths due to drugs that year than it did in 2017, but still averaged about 72 deaths a week. That is down from the roughly 92 deaths a week the state saw in 2017, and the lowest level seen since 2015.

The state saw about 30 overdoses per 100,000 people in 2018.



The 3,764 overdose fatalities in the state in 2018 were mostly due to the powerful synthetic opioid fentanyl, which was involved in about 73 percent of all overdose deaths. Overdoses due to that synthetic began spiking sharply in 2014 and have continued to be a major issue. The overall number of fentanyl deaths dropped last year in Ohio, however.

Overdoses due to drugs like methamphetamines and cocaine rose in 2018, according to the state, though many of those overdoses also involved fentanyl.

Black males had the highest overdose death rates in both 2018 and 2017, overtaking white males — though 2017 year was the first time in a decade that was true. Among black males, those ages 55 to 64 were the most likely to die from an overdose. For all other groups, the most overdose deaths occurred among people between the ages of 35 to 44. Black females had the lowest overdose death rates.

Tags: , , ,

Jump to comments (0)
Email
Print
Share

Speaking of...

  |  

Scene and Heard: Scene's News Blog

Archives | RSS

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Cleveland Scene on Social Media

Most Popular

  1. Choking a Woman and Beating Her With a Truck Hitch is a Misdemeanor in Cuyahoga County if You're Related to the Mayor Read More

  2. Police Need Help Finding Northeast Ohio Man Who Stole Scooter Full of Beer From Acme Read More

  3. Popular Tinman Burger to Land Permanent Home at Eugene Kitchen at BottleHouse Lakewood Read More

  4. Cleveland Prepared to End Penalties for Low-Level Marijuana Possession, Last Among Major Ohio Cities to Do So Read More

  5. Here's a Mid-1980s Local Interview With Trent Reznor on Channel 5 About Electronic Music and His Band, Exotic Birds Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

Flavor
The People Issue
Summer Guide
Best of Cleveland
More...

Cleveland Scene

737 Bolivar Rd., Suite 4100

Cleveland, OH, 44115

Main: (216) 241-7550

Advertising: (216) 802-7241

All parts of this site Copyright © 2020 Cleveland Scene.

RSS Feeds

News

Music

Movies

Eat

Arts

Get Out

Special Sections

Social Media

About CleveScene

© 2020 Cleveland Scene: 737 Bolivar Rd., Suite 4100, Cleveland, OH 44115, (216) 241-7550
Logos and trademarks on this site are property of their respective owners.


Website powered by Foundation