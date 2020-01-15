Local Brews Local Grooves Returns to House of Blues in February

Emanuel Wallace

An annual event that pairs locally brewed craft beers with some of Cleveland's best local bands, Local Brews Local Grooves will take place at 6 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 22, at House of Blues

In addition to the local bands and local craft beers, there will be wine samples from two local wineries, food stations located all throughout the venue and full bars available.



Doors will open an hour early for VIP ticket holders.Breweries such as Platform Beer Co., Market Garden Brewery, Saucy Brew Works, Jackie O's Brewery and Great Lakes Brewing Co. are slated to participate. Acts such as Zipp Zapp!, Acid Cats, Oregon Space Trail of Doom, DJ Marcus Alan Ward and the Chew Center are slated to play.General admission tickets cost $20, and sampling wristbands go for $15. Other ticket packages are available as well. Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. on Friday.