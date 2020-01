Nine Inch Nails, the Doobie Brothers and Notorious B.I.G. Among the Acts to Be Inducted Into the Rock Hall

Joe Kleon

The Doobie Brothers performing at Blossom last year.

Welcome the #RockHall2020 Inductees with us from the Hall of Fame, presented by @EY_US and watch and see who will be celebrated in Cleveland at the @KlipschAudio Inductions on May 2nd. More info: https://t.co/HFHCXkxG4b pic.twitter.com/KF6xtKRcve — Rock Hall (@rockhall) January 15, 2020

Earlier today, the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame officially announced this year’s inductees, and Nine Inch Nails, the Notorious B.I.G., Whitney Houston, Depeche Mode, the Doobie Brothers and T. Rex all made the cut.Additionally, Jon Landau and Irving Azoff, two managers and music executives, will receive the Ahmet Ertegun Award.The induction ceremony will take place on May 2 at Public Auditorium, and the proceedings will air live on HBO. A week of festivities will precede the May 2 induction ceremony.Tickets to the inductions go on sale on to Rock Hall members on Feb. 25 and to the general public on Feb. 27.