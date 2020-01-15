Wednesday, January 15, 2020
Ty Segall & the Freedom Band Headed to the Agora in September
By Jeff Niesel
on Wed, Jan 15, 2020 at 4:03 PM
Recorded live on stage at Los Angeles’ Teragram Ballroom via mobile unit onto two-inch tape and mixed at Electrical Audio with Steve Albini, Deforming Lobes
, the latest effort from indie rocker Ty Segall, came out last March.
In support, Segall has announced the details of a fall tour that finds him hitting the road with the Freedom Band.
The trek comes to the Agora
on Friday, Sept. 25.
Tickets go on sale at 11 a.m. on Friday.
