Ty Segall & the Freedom Band Headed to the Agora in September

Courtesy of the Agora

Recorded live on stage at Los Angeles’ Teragram Ballroom via mobile unit onto two-inch tape and mixed at Electrical Audio with Steve Albini,, the latest effort from indie rocker Ty Segall, came out last March.In support, Segall has announced the details of a fall tour that finds him hitting the road with the Freedom Band.The trek comes to the Agora on Friday, Sept. 25.Tickets go on sale at 11 a.m. on Friday.