Vodka Vodka tickets are moving very fast. Don't miss out on this event!

Email
Print
Share

Thursday, January 16, 2020

C-Notes

5 Concerts to Catch in Cleveland This Weekend

Posted By on Thu, Jan 16, 2020 at 1:47 PM

COURTESY OF STRING MACHINE
  • Courtesy of String Machine
FRIDAY, JAN. 17

String Machine/Drag Dave/Learning Curve

Originally a solo project for David Beck, the Pittsburgh-based indie rock act String Machine came to fruition after Beck enlisted a number of friends to help him perform, turning the band into a collective. The group released its debut, Threads from the Youth Fossil, in 2017 and followed it up this year with Death of the Neon. The band, which includes Cleveland-based cellist Katie Morrow, has just signed with the indie label Know Hope Records, which has just reissued Death of the Neon today. The group has also released a series of live studio sessions to help promote the vinyl release and tour. Tonight's show serves as a reissue release party. (Jeff Niesel), 8 p.m., $7. CODA.



SATURDAY, JAN. 18

C-Level CD Release Show

Late last year, this local group issued Rights, and at this week's show at the Winchester Music Tavern, it celebrates the release of yet another album, Burn Your Own Gasoline. Singer-guitarist Dave Deitke refers to the release party as "a weird way to pay homage to all our influences. We have set up an acoustic stage for artists who rarely or have never played solo," he explains. "We have also arranged a visual art angle, in which multiple artists from [the local gallery] Negative Space will display their work on and off the stage. We want to make it this big immersive thing." Should be a blast. (Niesel) 9 p.m., $10. The Winchester.

G. Love & Special Sauce/D.J. Williams' Shots Fired

Co-produced and co-written with Grammy winner Keb’ Mo’, G. Love’s latest album, The Juice, features special guests such as Robert Randolph, Marcus King and Roosevelt Collier. On the album’s opening track, “The Juice,” G. Love masterfully slurs his way through the song and emphatically sings, “Time’s up.” His former label mate Keb’ Mo’ produced the album, and he helps create a unique sound and gets G. Love to delve into blues, jazz, rock, funk and soul even more than he usually does. (Niesel) 8:30 p.m., $25 ADV, $30 DOS. House of Blues.

Charlie Wilson

Still touring in support of 2017’s In It to Win It, Gap Band founder and solo artist Charlie Wilson continues to be relevant. Last year, he received a Grammy nomination for Best Traditional R&B Performance for “Made For Love,” a duet with Lalah Hathaway. In 2018, he was nominated for three 2018 NAACP Image Awards. That same year, he became the first artist to have two different No. 1 songs on Adult R&B Songs and the Hot Gospel Songs charts at the same time. Expect him to emphasize his many hits at tonight's show. He’ll play the venue tomorrow night too. (Niesel), 8 p.m., $79-$159. MGM Northfield Park.

SUNDAY, JAN. 19

Levin Brothers/The Jazz Cats

King Crimson's Tony Levin leads the Levin Brothers, a jazz quartet that also includes guitarist Jeff Ciampa, a guy who's played with Ornette Coleman, Dave Matthews, Harry Belafonte, Bill Evans and Mark Egan. Even though Tony Levin boasts some terrific prog rock credentials, this act tends to play straight ahead jazz as characterized by the piano-based ballad "Bassics" and the horn-driven "Jumping' Jammies." Not that there's anything wrong with that. Levin's brother Pete has played with Miles Davis, Dave Brubeck, David Sanborn, Annie Lennox and Jaco Pastorius, so the group's got the chops to pull it off. (Niesel) 7:30 p.m., $20 ADV, $22 DOS. Beachland Ballroom.

Sign up for Scene's weekly newsletters to get the latest on Cleveland news, things to do and places to eat delivered right to your inbox.

Tags: , ,

Jump to comments (0)
Email
Print
Share

Speaking of Concerts To Catch, Cleveland Shows

  |  

Scene and Heard: Scene's News Blog

Archives | RSS

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Cleveland Scene on Social Media

Most Popular

  1. Choking a Woman and Beating Her With a Truck Hitch is a Misdemeanor in Cuyahoga County if You're Related to the Mayor Read More

  2. Police Need Help Finding Northeast Ohio Man Who Stole Scooter Full of Beer From Acme Read More

  3. Cleveland Prepared to End Penalties for Low-Level Marijuana Possession, Last Among Major Ohio Cities to Do So Read More

  4. Popular Tinman Burger to Land Permanent Home at Eugene Kitchen at BottleHouse Lakewood Read More

  5. Here's a Mid-1980s Local Interview With Trent Reznor on Channel 5 About Electronic Music and His Band, Exotic Birds Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

Flavor
The People Issue
Summer Guide
Best of Cleveland
More...

Cleveland Scene

737 Bolivar Rd., Suite 4100

Cleveland, OH, 44115

Main: (216) 241-7550

Advertising: (216) 802-7241

All parts of this site Copyright © 2020 Cleveland Scene.

RSS Feeds

News

Music

Movies

Eat

Arts

Get Out

Special Sections

Social Media

About CleveScene

© 2020 Cleveland Scene: 737 Bolivar Rd., Suite 4100, Cleveland, OH 44115, (216) 241-7550
Logos and trademarks on this site are property of their respective owners.


Website powered by Foundation