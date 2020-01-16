5 Concerts to Catch in Cleveland This Weekend

FRIDAY, JAN. 17
Courtesy of String Machine
String Machine/Drag Dave/Learning Curve
Originally a solo project for David Beck, the Pittsburgh-based indie rock act String Machine came to fruition after Beck enlisted a number of friends to help him perform, turning the band into a collective. The group released its debut, Threads from the Youth Fossil
, in 2017 and followed it up this year with Death of the Neon
. The band, which includes Cleveland-based cellist Katie Morrow, has just signed with the indie label Know Hope Records, which has just reissued Death of the Neon
today. The group has also released a series of live studio sessions to help promote the vinyl release and tour. Tonight's show serves as a reissue release party. (Jeff Niesel), 8 p.m., $7. CODA
SATURDAY, JAN. 18
C-Level CD Release Show
Late last year, this local group issued Rights
, and at this week's show at the Winchester Music Tavern, it celebrates the release of yet another album, Burn Your Own Gasoline
. Singer-guitarist Dave Deitke refers to the release party as "a weird way to pay homage to all our influences. We have set up an acoustic stage for artists who rarely or have never played solo," he explains. "We have also arranged a visual art angle, in which multiple artists from [the local gallery] Negative Space will display their work on and off the stage. We want to make it this big immersive thing." Should be a blast. (Niesel) 9 p.m., $10. The Winchester
.
G. Love & Special Sauce/D.J. Williams' Shots Fired
Co-produced and co-written with Grammy winner Keb’ Mo’, G. Love’s latest album, The Juice
, features special guests such as Robert Randolph, Marcus King and Roosevelt Collier. On the album’s opening track, “The Juice,” G. Love masterfully slurs his way through the song and emphatically sings, “Time’s up.” His former label mate Keb’ Mo’ produced the album, and he helps create a unique sound and gets G. Love to delve into blues, jazz, rock, funk and soul even more than he usually does. (Niesel) 8:30 p.m., $25 ADV, $30 DOS. House of Blues
.
Charlie Wilson
Still touring in support of 2017’s In It to Win It
, Gap Band founder and solo artist Charlie Wilson continues to be relevant. Last year, he received a Grammy nomination for Best Traditional R&B Performance for “Made For Love,” a duet with Lalah Hathaway. In 2018, he was nominated for three 2018 NAACP Image Awards. That same year, he became the first artist to have two different No. 1 songs on Adult R&B Songs and the Hot Gospel Songs charts at the same time. Expect him to emphasize his many hits at tonight's show. He’ll play the venue tomorrow night too. (Niesel), 8 p.m., $79-$159. MGM Northfield Park
.
SUNDAY, JAN. 19
Levin Brothers/The Jazz Cats
King Crimson's Tony Levin leads the Levin Brothers, a jazz quartet that also includes guitarist Jeff Ciampa, a guy who's played with Ornette Coleman, Dave Matthews, Harry Belafonte, Bill Evans and Mark Egan. Even though Tony Levin boasts some terrific prog rock credentials, this act tends to play straight ahead jazz as characterized by the piano-based ballad "Bassics" and the horn-driven "Jumping' Jammies." Not that there's anything wrong with that. Levin's brother Pete has played with Miles Davis, Dave Brubeck, David Sanborn, Annie Lennox and Jaco Pastorius, so the group's got the chops to pull it off. (Niesel) 7:30 p.m., $20 ADV, $22 DOS. Beachland Ballroom
.
