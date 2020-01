Comedian Dan Wilbur to Perform at CODA on Jan. 30

click to enlarge Courtesy of CODA

A Cleveland native currently based in New York, comedian Dan Wilbur will perform at 9 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 30, at CODA . Brian Kenny, Elizabeth Seman and Kate Hart share the bill, and Peter Estrada will serve as the host.Wilbur, who’s performed standup for more than 11 years, has penned two humor books,and. He’s been featured on Sirius XM, College Humor, McSweeney’s, the Onion News Network, thepodcast, and Someecards. He’s been featured in sketches for College Humor, IFC, MTV, Funny or Die and Distractify.Doors open at 7:30, and tickets cost $7 in advance and $10 at the door.