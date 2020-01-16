Vodka Vodka tickets are moving very fast. Don't miss out on this event!

Email
Print
Share

Thursday, January 16, 2020

C-Notes

Here's a Mid-1980s Local Interview With Trent Reznor on Channel 5 About Electronic Music and His Band, Exotic Birds

Posted By on Thu, Jan 16, 2020 at 12:02 PM

click to enlarge YOUTUBE/RAY RED
  • YouTube/Ray Red

Nine Inch Nails will be inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame this year as part of the 2020 class, as announced yesterday, and with that achievement it seems like a fine time to check in with a younger Trent Reznor in his appearance on Channel 5's Cleveland Breakout Concert Series from the mid-1980s.

The NIN frontman, a noted geek, genius, and electronic music historian, talks about the Cleveland band he was with at the time, Exotic Birds, and what electronic music sounded like, and how it was being received, back then (which was either 1986 or 1987, given details in the interview). He'd found NIN just a few years later, with Pretty Hate Machine, the band's debut, being released in 1989.



Tags: , , , ,

Jump to comments (0)
Email
Print
Share

Speaking of...

  |  

Scene and Heard: Scene's News Blog

Archives | RSS

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Cleveland Scene on Social Media

Most Popular

  1. Choking a Woman and Beating Her With a Truck Hitch is a Misdemeanor in Cuyahoga County if You're Related to the Mayor Read More

  2. Police Need Help Finding Northeast Ohio Man Who Stole Scooter Full of Beer From Acme Read More

  3. Popular Tinman Burger to Land Permanent Home at Eugene Kitchen at BottleHouse Lakewood Read More

  4. Cleveland Prepared to End Penalties for Low-Level Marijuana Possession, Last Among Major Ohio Cities to Do So Read More

  5. Mayor Frank Jackson Hasn't Attended a Single Weekly Board of Control Meeting Since 2008 Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

Flavor
The People Issue
Summer Guide
Best of Cleveland
More...

Cleveland Scene

737 Bolivar Rd., Suite 4100

Cleveland, OH, 44115

Main: (216) 241-7550

Advertising: (216) 802-7241

All parts of this site Copyright © 2020 Cleveland Scene.

RSS Feeds

News

Music

Movies

Eat

Arts

Get Out

Special Sections

Social Media

About CleveScene

© 2020 Cleveland Scene: 737 Bolivar Rd., Suite 4100, Cleveland, OH 44115, (216) 241-7550
Logos and trademarks on this site are property of their respective owners.


Website powered by Foundation