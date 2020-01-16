Local Film 'Turn Out the Lights' to Screen Next Week at Andrews Osborne Academy

click to enlarge
Courtesy of Get the Pix Productions
Based in Cleveland, director Jonathan Elihu Klein has been making videos since before he can remember. Homeschooled while growing up, he dedicated his free time to video production. As a child, he saw movies as a way of exploring the world beyond where he lived in the suburbs.
Once YouTube came along, he started his own production company, Get the Pix Productions. He made some animated films using only Paint and Windows Movie Maker. Those films generated some significant interest, and they continue to drive traffic to the channel.
Klein recently turned his attention to making feature-length films, and his third movie, Turn Out the Lights
, will have its premiere on 7 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 24, at Andrews Osborne Academy in Willoughby.
Locally based actor and writer Jesse DiFranco wrote the film's script. DiFranco began writing for Get the Pix Productions in 2018 when he penned the thriller, Sic Transit Gloria
. Since then, he's collaborated with Klein on many projects.
An account executive for Marcus Thomas, where he uses his writing and communication skills to manage projects and deadlines, DiFranco acts and writes for many independent film projects throughout Cleveland.
Turn Out the Lights
centers on four twentysomethings — Jimmy (DiFranco), Leslie (Janna Klein), Franky (Brandon Ferris), and Will (Paul Ulle) — who set out to solve a 17-year-old murder case that occurred in their neighborhood. Press materials describe the movie as “a nostalgic lighthearted film about childhood and the things we sometimes leave behind unwittingly.”
Doors open at 6 p.m. for the screening. Advance tickets
cost $10, and tickets will be $15 at the door. Guests are encouraged to dress up since photos will be taken of the event. But if you don't dress up, that's fine too. Any appropriate dress will be permitted.
