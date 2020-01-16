The 1975 Coming to Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse in June

Earlier today, the English pop/rock band the 1975 unveiled plans for an extensive North American tour in support of their forthcoming new album, Notes on a Conditional Form
. The group performs on June 3 at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse
.
Phoebe Bridgers and Beabadoobee will open the show.
The pre-order for pre-sale ticket access is available now at The1975.com
. Fans will receive a unique code granting them first access to the best seats and general admission tickets via the artist ticket pre-sale.
Tickets
go on sale to the general public at 9 a.m. on Friday, Jan. 24.
One dollar from each ticket sold will go to One Tree Planted, a non-profit organization that plants trees all over the world to "fight climate change, protect biodiversity, empower communities and restore our planet."
Sign up for Scene's weekly newsletters to get the latest on Cleveland news, things to do and places to eat delivered right to your inbox.