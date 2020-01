The 1975 Coming to Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse in June

Earlier today, the English pop/rock band the 1975 unveiled plans for an extensive North American tour in support of their forthcoming new album,. The group performs on June 3 at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse Phoebe Bridgers and Beabadoobee will open the show.The pre-order for pre-sale ticket access is available now at The1975.com . Fans will receive a unique code granting them first access to the best seats and general admission tickets via the artist ticket pre-sale. Tickets go on sale to the general public at 9 a.m. on Friday, Jan. 24.One dollar from each ticket sold will go to One Tree Planted, a non-profit organization that plants trees all over the world to "fight climate change, protect biodiversity, empower communities and restore our planet."