Thursday, January 16, 2020

C-Notes

The 1975 Coming to Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse in June

Posted By on Thu, Jan 16, 2020 at 3:08 PM

Earlier today, the English pop/rock band the 1975 unveiled plans for an extensive North American tour in support of their forthcoming new album, Notes on a Conditional Form. The group performs on June 3 at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse.

Phoebe Bridgers and Beabadoobee will open the show.

The pre-order for pre-sale ticket access is available now at The1975.com. Fans will receive a unique code granting them first access to the best seats and general admission tickets via the artist ticket pre-sale.



Tickets go on sale to the general public at 9 a.m. on Friday, Jan. 24.

One dollar from each ticket sold will go to One Tree Planted, a non-profit organization that plants trees all over the world to "fight climate change, protect biodiversity, empower communities and restore our planet."

