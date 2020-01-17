Vodka Vodka tickets are moving very fast. Don't miss out on this event!

Friday, January 17, 2020

C-Notes

Barenaked Ladies Coming to Jacobs Pavilion at Nautica in July

Posted By on Fri, Jan 17, 2020 at 11:38 AM

click to enlarge EDWARD POND
  • Edward Pond
Barenaked Ladies will once again bring their annual Last Summer on Earth tour to town this summer. The group performs on July 3 at Jacobs Pavilion at Nautica.

Gin Blossoms and Toad the Wet Sprocket will join BNL for the gig.

"We're looking forward to getting back out on the Last Summer on Earth tour," singer-guitarist Ed Robertson says in a press release announcing the dates. "Having Gin Blossoms and Toad the Wet Sprocket out with us is going to be a blast. That's a LOT of hits per night!"



The group will also release new music in May.

This will be the sixth edition of the tour that the group founded in 2012, the year that the Mayan calendar predicted would be the last.

"We know the Mayan Calendar was wrong about the end of the world," adds Ed Robertson, "but could they have been THAT wrong?! C'mon out and rock with us like it's your Last Summer On Earth!"

The band also just launched Barenaked Bytes, the official Barenaked Ladies app. The app will have news, information, and merch, and fans who download the app will have first access to tickets and VIP packages starting at 10 a.m. on Tuesday.

Each ticket purchased will include a digital download of the forthcoming album. VIP packages and album digital downloads may not be available in all venues.

Tickets go on sale to the general public at 10 a.m. on Friday, Jan. 24.

Calendar

