Blossom's Country Megaticket Goes on Sale on Jan. 24

Scott Sandberg
Kenny Chesney performing at the Q in 2015.
For the 13th year, Blossom and Live Nation have teamed up to offer a Country Megaticket that includes one concert ticket to seven of the country concerts coming to Blossom this summer. The tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. on Friday, Jan. 24, at megaticket.com
.
Purchasing a Platinum, Gold or Bronze Megaticket guarantees a reserved seat for all shows within the Megaticket package. Purchasing the Lawn Megaticket guarantees a lawn ticket for all the shows at Blossom Music Center within the Megaticket series.
General parking for every show at Blossom Music Center within the Megaticket series is included in the Bronze, Gold and Lawn packages. Only the Platinum Megaticket package guarantees premier parking in the paved lots for every show in the series at Blossom Music Center.
The Megaticket includes admission to Kenny Chesney/Michael Franti & Spearhead (May 28), Thomas Rhett/Cole Swindell/HARDY (June 6), Lady Antebellum/Jake Owen/Maddie & Tae (June 25), Chris Young/Scotty McCreery/Payton Smith (July 9), Tim McGraw/Midland/Ingrid Andress (July 24), Rascal Flatts (Sept. 4) and Brooks & Dunn (Sept. 18).
