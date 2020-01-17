Cedar Lee Theatre to Host Live Broadcast of the Sundance Premiere of ‘The Climb’

At 8:30 p.m. on Sunday, January 26, the Cedar Lee Theatre
in Cleveland Heights will broadcast the Sundance premiere of The Climb
. The screening comes complete with the filmmakers’ intro, the film screening, and a Q&A with cast and crew.
An official 2020 Sundance Film Festival selection, The Climb
also won the Coup de Coeur prize at the 2019 Cannes Film Festival.
It centers on two best guys whose friendship hits a bit of a snag when one sleeps with the other’s fiancée. “The Climb is about a tumultuous but enduring relationship between two men across many years of laughter, heartbreak and rage,” reads a press release about the film based on the story of two real-life best friends, director Michael Angelo Covino and co-writer Kyle Marvin.
The Cedar Lee is one of only ten theaters nation-wide to host the special screening. Tickets cost $12.50.
