Cedar Lee Theatre to Host Live Broadcast of the Sundance Premiere of ‘The Climb’

At 8:30 p.m. on Sunday, January 26, the Cedar Lee Theatre in Cleveland Heights will broadcast the Sundance premiere of. The screening comes complete with the filmmakers’ intro, the film screening, and a Q&A with cast and crew.An official 2020 Sundance Film Festival selection,also won the Coup de Coeur prize at the 2019 Cannes Film Festival.It centers on two best guys whose friendship hits a bit of a snag when one sleeps with the other’s fiancée. “The Climb is about a tumultuous but enduring relationship between two men across many years of laughter, heartbreak and rage,” reads a press release about the film based on the story of two real-life best friends, director Michael Angelo Covino and co-writer Kyle Marvin.The Cedar Lee is one of only ten theaters nation-wide to host the special screening. Tickets cost $12.50.