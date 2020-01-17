Vodka Vodka tickets are moving very fast. Don't miss out on this event!

Friday, January 17, 2020

C-Notes

Fu Manchu's 30th Anniversary Tour Comes to the Grog Shop in May

Posted By on Fri, Jan 17, 2020 at 12:22 PM

Stoner rockers Fu Manchu original formed in 1985 as a Black Flag-influenced hardcore punk band called Virulence. The band released its first single, “Kept Between Trees,” in 1990 and alongside peers such as Kyuss, Monster Magnet and Sleep helped create the genre now known as stoner rock .

"Since its inception, the quartet has built itself a fanatical army of loyal enthusiasts all drawn to the group’s ridiculously catchy, unpretentious music, guitar-driven sound and carefree lyrics centered on 'old muscle cars, choppers, vans, skateboarding and science fiction,'" reads a press release about the band's upcoming 30th anniversary tour that includes a May 12 stop at the Grog Shop.

