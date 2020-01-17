Here's the New Music Video From Cleveland Native Spencer Hendricks

Annelyse DeMuch

A few years ago, singer-songwriter Spencer Hendricks made some noise locally with the pop-punk band Pipe Dream. He’s since moved to Los Angeles, but he continues to release new music and just today issued a music video for his latest single, “Losing Touch.”Hendricks recruited Nikki Rodriguez to direct the video. Rodriguez, who grew up in Ohio and originally aspired to be an actress, studied video production at Ohio University.Rodriguez and Hendricks first worked together on the music video for Saticöy’s “Glow.” Hendricks was a featured artist on that song.The video for “Losing Touch” was created independently by a group of Ohio-to-L.A. transplants and shot over the course of 12 hours. The cast and crew volunteered their time.“The video is about trying to carry on normally when your heart is broken, and the catharsis of letting go,” says Hendricks in a press release about the clip.