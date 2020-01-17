Vodka Vodka tickets are moving very fast. Don't miss out on this event!

Email
Print
Share

Friday, January 17, 2020

C-Notes

Here's the New Music Video From Cleveland Native Spencer Hendricks

Posted By on Fri, Jan 17, 2020 at 11:20 AM

ANNELYSE DEMUCH
  • Annelyse DeMuch
A few years ago, singer-songwriter Spencer Hendricks made some noise locally with the pop-punk band Pipe Dream. He’s since moved to Los Angeles, but he continues to release new music and just today issued a music video for his latest single, “Losing Touch.”

Hendricks recruited Nikki Rodriguez to direct the video. Rodriguez, who grew up in Ohio and originally aspired to be an actress, studied video production at Ohio University.

Rodriguez and Hendricks first worked together on the music video for Saticöy’s “Glow.” Hendricks was a featured artist on that song.



The video for “Losing Touch” was created independently by a group of Ohio-to-L.A. transplants and shot over the course of 12 hours. The cast and crew volunteered their time.

“The video is about trying to carry on normally when your heart is broken, and the catharsis of letting go,” says Hendricks in a press release about the clip.

Sign up for Scene's weekly newsletters to get the latest on Cleveland news, things to do and places to eat delivered right to your inbox.

Tags: , ,

Jump to comments (0)
Email
Print
Share

Speaking of Spencer Hendricks, "Losing Touch"

  |  

Scene and Heard: Scene's News Blog

Archives | RSS

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Cleveland Scene on Social Media

Most Popular

  1. Choking a Woman and Beating Her With a Truck Hitch is a Misdemeanor in Cuyahoga County if You're Related to the Mayor Read More

  2. Meatball-Themed Polpetta in Rocky River is Closed Read More

  3. Police Need Help Finding Northeast Ohio Man Who Stole Scooter Full of Beer From Acme Read More

  4. Cilantro Taqueria Officially Opens Its Second Location in Shaker Heights Today Read More

  5. Here's a Mid-1980s Local Interview With Trent Reznor on Channel 5 About Electronic Music and His Band, Exotic Birds Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

Flavor
The People Issue
Summer Guide
Best of Cleveland
More...

Cleveland Scene

737 Bolivar Rd., Suite 4100

Cleveland, OH, 44115

Main: (216) 241-7550

Advertising: (216) 802-7241

All parts of this site Copyright © 2020 Cleveland Scene.

RSS Feeds

News

Music

Movies

Eat

Arts

Get Out

Special Sections

Social Media

About CleveScene

© 2020 Cleveland Scene: 737 Bolivar Rd., Suite 4100, Cleveland, OH 44115, (216) 241-7550
Logos and trademarks on this site are property of their respective owners.


Website powered by Foundation