Friday, January 17, 2020

Ideastream's Sound of Ideas Hosting Community Talk on the Future of the West Side Market

Posted By on Fri, Jan 17, 2020 at 12:20 PM

click to enlarge ERIK DROST/FLICKR CC
  • Erik Drost/Flickr CC

The Sound of Ideas brings its community tour to Market Garden on Tuesday, Jan. 28 at 6 p.m. for a discussion on the future of the West Side Market.

Expect host Mike McIntyre and an assortment of community leaders, tenants and customers to discuss any number of issues that have arisen in recent months regarding the health and evolution of the city-owned and city-managed landmark. (Spoiler: LOTS OF PROBLEMS.)

The event is free and open to the public.



More info here.

