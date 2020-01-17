Vodka Vodka tickets are moving very fast. Don't miss out on this event!

Friday, January 17, 2020

C-Notes

Louis the Child to Perform at Jacobs Pavilion at Nautica in May

Posted By on Fri, Jan 17, 2020 at 2:35 PM

click to enlarge zv5lp7ng.jpeg
The Chicago-based production duo Louis the Child that features Robby Hauldren and Freddy Kennett has just announced dates for the second phase of its Here For Now headlining tour.

The group will perform on May 7 at Jacobs Pavilion at Nautica.

After landing three singles on the Hot Dance/Electronic songs chart in 2017, the popular duo delivered a series of chart-topping releases in 2018, including collaborations with artists such as Joey Purp and Quinn XCII. It also issued the EP Kids at Play that year.



Tickets to the Jacobs Pavilion at Nautica show go on sale at 10 a.m. on Friday, Jan. 24.

