Beerhead to Launch Its Collab AF Program on Feb. 1

click to enlarge
Beerhead
has just announced that it’ll launch its Collab AF program on Feb. 1 at its Cleveland Flats, Avon and Concord locations. For the past six months, the Beerhead team has worked with 36 brewers across the Midwest and East to create 50 Beerhead-exclusive beers for the event. Each location will tap as many Beerhead collaborations that are available for distribution in their individual markets and then keep the beers on tap for the month.
The roster of brewers includes 10 Great American Beer Festival (GABF) and Festival of Wood and Barrel-Aged Beer (FoBAB) award winners, and the breweries participating include Old Irving Brewing Co., Pollyanna Brewing Company, B. Nektar Meadery, Fat Head's Brewery and Nine Maidens Brewing. Locations will have as many as 40 collaboration beers on tap at any given time.
“Throughout this massive undertaking we had the opportunity to work with some of the best breweries in the nation to create something really special for our loyal Beerhead guests,” says Elonzo L. King III, Beerhead Beverage Director, in a press release. “We are reinforcing our reputation as the leader within the craft beer bar space by doing something that has never been done before. From selecting the styles, collaborating on the recipes, picking out the hops and malts, to choosing the names of each brew, our team loved being a part of the process, and we can’t wait for the public to try these beers.”
At select locations, growlers and crowlers will be available. Each beer will also be available at the brewery tap rooms where the collaborations took place.
“Collab AF is something totally unique that allows breweries like ours to spread our wings and try something different,” says Trevor Rose-Hamblin, the co-founder and head brewer of Old Irving Brewing Co.. “We thoroughly enjoyed working with such an established brand in the craft beer world like Beerhead and can’t wait for our customers to cross paths and have the opportunity to try new, unique beers that no one else is drinking.”
A complete listing and description of all 50 of beers and their availability at each individual location can be found at Beerheadbar.com/Collab-AF
.
Sign up for Scene's weekly newsletters to get the latest on Cleveland news, things to do and places to eat delivered right to your inbox.