Buddy Guy to Perform at MGM Northfield Park — Center Stage in June

Blues icon Buddy Guy’s latest effort, 2018’s The Blues Is Alive and Well
, marks his 18th solo effort.
"I got children and grandchildren who didn't know who I was, but nowadays we can play outdoor concerts and see kids that are 8, 9, 12 years old coming to me and saying, 'I didn't know who you was, but I read what Eric Clapton said about you,'" Guy explains in a press release about his upcoming tour in support of the disc. He comes to MGM Northfield Park — Center Stage
on Thursday, June 25. "I'm always trying to make an album that someone accidentally plays where some kid hears it, picks up a guitar, and helps keep the blues alive.”
Guy is aware that his music matters now more than ever since many of our country’s great blues players have passed away.
"I went to sleep yesterday and woke up and all the great blues players are no longer with us," he says. "Muddy, Wolf, B.B. — they're all gone. Before they passed away, when they were in their prime, we used to have a drink and a laugh and talk about how when one of us is gone, the others must keep it going. I'm trying to do something to keep this music that I love so well alive."
Tickets to the concert go on sale at 10 a.m. on Friday.
