Monday, January 20, 2020

Culver's Opens Another Restaurant in the Cleveland Suburbs Today

Posted By on Mon, Jan 20, 2020 at 3:43 PM

PHOTO COURTESY OF CULVER'S
  • Photo courtesy of Culver's
Culver's opened yet another restaurant in Northeast Ohio today, bringing its signature lineup of fast-food treats to Strongsville.

With more than 600 locations across the country, now including spots in Avon, Macedonia and Sandusky, the Wisconsin-based burger business is slowly taking over the country, and it makes sense why.

At Culver's the ButterBurgers are on point, as are the crusty, gooey cheese curds. But as one former Scene staffer lovingly wrote when the first Northeast Ohio location opened in Avon in 2018, "the crown jewel of Culver's is their custard. Holy Mother of God, the custard. Custard may look like ice cream, but don't be fooled. This is a thicker, creamier, smoother style of an iced dairy treat and Culver's offers 'Concrete Mixers,' which make Dairy Queen Blizzards look like the basic bitch of blended candy and cream desserts."



The new Strongsville location is at 8464 Pearl Road.

