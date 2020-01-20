Vodka Vodka tickets are moving very fast. Don't miss out on this event!

Email
Print
Share

Monday, January 20, 2020

Bites

Owners of Tapatias Taqueria Open Hacienda Tapatia in Lakewood

Posted By on Mon, Jan 20, 2020 at 11:42 AM

click to enlarge EMANUEL WALLACE
  • Emanuel Wallace
For the past two and a half years, Tapatias Taqueria (12501 Lorain Ave., 216-600-5505) has been attracting Mexican food fans with its broad menu of flavorful options. In addition to tacos, tortas, sopes, tostadas and burritos, the full-service restaurant offers a dozen or so big plates built around items like grilled steak, whole fried fish and grilled shrimp.

With one success under their belt, the operators have decided to expand. Earlier this month, they opened Hacienda Tapatia (1572 W. 117th St., 216-962-9893), which they describe as a “modern Mexican cantina." Located just a mile and a half away in Lakewood, the eatery assumed the former home of El Torito Taqueria Bar, which closed last year.

The attractive bar and restaurant offers a similar, albeit expanded menu of street tacos, burritos, enchiladas and fajitas, but also more unique, creative and hard-to-find specialties. Alongside popular appetizers like crispy flautas, melty queso and shredded beef nachos are refreshing platters of ceviche, Mexican-style shrimp cocktail and aguachile. Aguachile is similar to shrimp ceviche given the bright citrus marinade, but the dish also includes serious heat thanks to chili peppers.



Other south-of-the-border entrees include Chili Colorado, whole fried tilapia, carne en su jugo (meat cooked in its own juices), and cochinita pibil, which stars marinated and slow-roasted pork. Also on the menu are approachable dishes like Mexican paella, fajita rice bowls and huevos Mexicanos.

Hacienda Tapatia has a full bar serving domestic and imported beers, margaritas and mojitos.

Sign up for Scene's weekly newsletters to get the latest on Cleveland news, things to do and places to eat delivered right to your inbox.

Tags: , ,

Jump to comments (0)
Email
Print
Share

Scene and Heard: Scene's News Blog

Archives | RSS

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Cleveland Scene on Social Media

Most Popular

  1. Choking a Woman and Beating Her With a Truck Hitch is a Misdemeanor in Cuyahoga County if You're Related to the Mayor Read More

  2. Meatball-Themed Polpetta in Rocky River is Closed Read More

  3. Greensky Bluegrass Delivers a Heater on a Cold Night in Cleveland Read More

  4. Police Need Help Finding Northeast Ohio Man Who Stole Scooter Full of Beer From Acme Read More

  5. Annual Mac 'N' Cheese Throwdown Returns to Cleveland Public Auditorium on Feb. 29 Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

Flavor
The People Issue
Summer Guide
Best of Cleveland
More...

Cleveland Scene

737 Bolivar Rd., Suite 4100

Cleveland, OH, 44115

Main: (216) 241-7550

Advertising: (216) 802-7241

All parts of this site Copyright © 2020 Cleveland Scene.

RSS Feeds

News

Music

Movies

Eat

Arts

Get Out

Special Sections

Social Media

About CleveScene

© 2020 Cleveland Scene: 737 Bolivar Rd., Suite 4100, Cleveland, OH 44115, (216) 241-7550
Logos and trademarks on this site are property of their respective owners.


Website powered by Foundation