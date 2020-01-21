Tuesday, January 21, 2020
Alice Cooper Coming to Blossom in June
Posted
By Jeff Niesel
on Tue, Jan 21, 2020 at 10:42 AM
Earlier today, shock rocker Alice Cooper, a Rock Hall Inductee, announced dates for a summer tour. He’ll come to Blossom on June 14 with fellow hard rock acts Tesla and Lita Ford.
The jaunt serves as an extension of his Ol' Black Eyes Is Back tour.
Cooper has just released The Breadcrumbs
, a tribute to some of the garage rock heroes from his hometown Detroit. The Bob Ezrin-produced EP consists of six brand new recordings. Cooper and Ezrin are also working on a full-length album; it's also inspired by the Detroit rock scene.
Tickets
to the Blossom show go on sale at 10 a.m. on Friday.
Sign up for Scene's weekly newsletters to get the latest on Cleveland news, things to do and places to eat delivered right to your inbox.
Tags: Alice Cooper, Blossom, The Breadcrumbs, Image