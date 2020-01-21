Vodka Vodka tickets are moving very fast. Don't miss out on this event!

Tuesday, January 21, 2020

C-Notes

Alice Cooper Coming to Blossom in June

Posted By on Tue, Jan 21, 2020 at 10:42 AM

Earlier today, shock rocker Alice Cooper, a Rock Hall Inductee, announced dates for a summer tour. He’ll come to Blossom on June 14 with fellow hard rock acts Tesla and Lita Ford.

The jaunt serves as an extension of his Ol' Black Eyes Is Back tour.

Cooper has just released The Breadcrumbs, a tribute to some of the garage rock heroes from his hometown Detroit. The Bob Ezrin-produced EP consists of six brand new recordings. Cooper and Ezrin are also working on a full-length album; it's also inspired by the Detroit rock scene.



Tickets to the Blossom show go on sale at 10 a.m. on Friday.

