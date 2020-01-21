Vodka Vodka tickets are moving very fast. Don't miss out on this event!

Tuesday, January 21, 2020

C-Notes

Alicia Keys to Perform at Jacobs Pavilion at Nautica in August

Posted By on Tue, Jan 21, 2020 at 11:51 AM

Singer-songwriter Alicia Keys has just announced that she’ll hit the road this summer in support of her forthcoming seventh studio album, ALICIA. She performs on Aug. 21 at Jacobs Pavilion at Nautica.

Keys will host the Grammy Awards on Sunday, Jan. 26, and she'll release her book, More Myself, on March 31.

Beginning tomorrow at 10 a.m., American Express card members can purchase tickets to the tour. Tickets go on sale to the general public at 10 a.m. on Monday.



