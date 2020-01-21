Tuesday, January 21, 2020
Daryl Hall & John Oates to Perform at Blossom in July
By Jeff Niesel
on Tue, Jan 21, 2020 at 11:36 AM
Rock & Roll Hall of Famers Daryl Hall & John Oates have just announced a 32-date North American summer tour with Squeeze and KT Tunstall. The tour comes to Blossom on July 14.
“Can’t wait to get out there and have some fun playing with my friends to all of my friends,” says Hall in a statement.
"I’m really looking forward to a big time 2020 tour!” say Oates. “Having KT Tunstall and Squeeze on the bill with us is just gonna make for an amazing night of music. Can’t wait to see you all on the road."
Citi is the official presale credit card of the tour. As such, Citi cardmembers will have access to purchase presale tickets beginning today. Tickets
go on sale to the general public at 10 a.m. on Friday.
