Jeni’s Scoop Shop in Chagrin Falls to Open at 8 a.m. on Feb. 1 for Ice Cream for Breakfast Day

click to enlarge Courtesy of Belle Communication

To celebrate national Ice Cream For Breakfast Day on Saturday, Feb. 1, Jeni’s Scoop Shop in Chagrin Falls will open at 8 a.m. and offer special breakfast-inspired treats until noon that day.It’s all for a good cause — sales will benefit DoSomething.org , a digital platform powering offline action for young people interested in creating social change.Jeni’s will use the opportunity to debut its Skillet Cinnamon Roll that reportedly tastes like “caramelized sugar on a hot skillet.” The shop will also serve coffee floats that feature locally roasted hot coffee with a scoop of ice cream in a limited-edition, souvenir ICFB Day mug.If you can't make it to the Chagrin Falls storefront, two Ice Cream for Breakfast Day pint collections will be available on jenis.com until Feb. 1.