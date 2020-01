Nickelback Returns to Blossom in August

Nickelback, the Bro-Metal band that critics love to hate, will celebrate the 15th anniversary of its hit albumby performing the album in its entirety this summer.The tour lands at Blossom on Aug. 4.The album somehow produced seven radio singles, five of which were Top 20 Hot 100 singles.Stone Temple Pilots will join the band as a special guest on all dates. Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. on Thursday. Lawn tickets are just $25 for a limited time (plus those nasty fees, of course).