Tuesday, January 21, 2020
Nickelback Returns to Blossom in August
Posted
By Jeff Niesel
on Tue, Jan 21, 2020 at 12:21 PM
Nickelback, the Bro-Metal band that critics love to hate, will celebrate the 15th anniversary of its hit album All The Right Reasons
by performing the album in its entirety this summer.
The tour lands at Blossom on Aug. 4.
The album somehow produced seven radio singles, five of which were Top 20 Hot 100 singles.
Stone Temple Pilots will join the band as a special guest on all dates.
Tickets
go on sale at 10 a.m. on Thursday. Lawn tickets are just $25 for a limited time (plus those nasty fees, of course).
Sign up for Scene's weekly newsletters to get the latest on Cleveland news, things to do and places to eat delivered right to your inbox.
Tags: Nickelback, Blossom, Stone Temple Pilots, Image