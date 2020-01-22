5 Concerts to Catch in Cleveland This Weekend

click to enlarge
FRIDAY, JAN. 24
Snoop Dogg
The artist, the legend, the smoker of all the weed ... Snoop Dogg is coming to drop it like it's hot in Cleveland once again as part of his I Wanna Thank Me Tour. Snopp Dogg was last in Cleveland in 2018, promoting his stage play Redemption of a Dogg
. At that time, he was also spotted stopping by a Cleveland Browns practice, even though he is a supposed Steelers fan. The California rapper, aka Martha Stewart's BFF, is sure to bring all kinds of cool to the House of Blues show, including songs from his most recent album I Wanna Thank Me
along with all of his hits. The concert is sold out, so you'll have to hit the aftermarket if you want a ticket. (Laura Morrison), 8 p.m., $59.75 ADV, $70 DOS. House of Blues
.
Uptight Sugar/Spirit of the Bear/Window Dogs
Singer-guitarist Mike Murray and singer-keyboardist Dave Hamilton started this local band as an outlet to play the type of music they play with their cover band, Sunrise Jones. But with Uptight Sugar, they decided to play original music. Uptight Sugar released its first EP, Under Blue Light
, in 2018. The 2019 five-track compilation, I'm OK, You're OK
, followed. Late last year, the band released the Beatles-esque "Fell for You," the first track off their next record planned for 2020, and tonight's show at Stella's celebrates its release. (Jeff Niesel) 7 p.m., $10, Stella’s Music Club
.
SATURDAY, JAN. 25
Davy Knowles (in the Supper Club)
Davy Knowles is sure to hit Cleveland with a spring in his step. His latest album, 1932, is a groovy collection of upbeat blues rock tunes. The guy’s got chops; over the years, he’s cut his teeth touring with Jeff Beck and, at other times, the Rhythm Devils, tapping into some serious rock ‘n’ roll DNA. While he weaves a nice Celtic influence into his material (he went to high school and formed his first band on the Isle of Man), Knowles hews close to American rock songwriting structures. (Eric Sandy), 7 p.m., $15 ADV, $18 DOS. Music Box Supper Club
.
SUNDAY, JAN. 26
Damien Jurado and Nick Thune
Sad Music, Sad Comedy, a tour featuring comedian/actor Nick Thune and singer-songwriter Damien Jurado, finds the two artists sharing headlining duties (and collaborating together too). Thune, who'll appear in the HBO Max romantic comedy anthology series Love Life
alongside Anna Kendrick, also recently shot the ABC drama pilot Heart of Life
, inspired by the John Mayer song of the same name. He's also released two hour standup specials — Nick Thune: Good Guy
and Nick Thune: Folk Hero
. Jurado started making albums in the late '90s and last year released his first acoustic album, In the Shape of a Storm
. (Niesel) 8:30 p.m., $25 ADV, $28 DOS. Beachland Ballroom
.
Seratones, Tom Evanchuck
With POWER
, this Louisiana band abandoned the raunchier punk side of its sound for something more soulful and accessible. Album opener, "Fear," has an old school soul feel and sounds like it could be a track by a '60s girl group. The rest of the album follows suit. Fiery singer AJ Haynes wrote one album highlight, “Lie to My Face,” with producer Brad Shultz of Cage the Elephant fame. He came to the studio with a demo of the tune that the two of them then tweaked into a stirringly soulful song. (Niesel) 7 p.m., $12 ADV, $15 DOS, Beachland Tavern
.
