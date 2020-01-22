Vodka Vodka tickets are moving very fast. Don't miss out on this event!

Wednesday, January 22, 2020

Arts District

Classical Revolution Cleveland Hits the East Side and the Rest of the Classical Music to Catch This Week

Posted By on Wed, Jan 22, 2020 at 12:32 PM

click to enlarge COURTESY CLASSICAL REVOLUTION CLEVELAND
  • Courtesy Classical Revolution Cleveland
This week’s picks include performances in unusual venues and the unconventional use of a traditional concert hall.

Trumpeter and flugelhornist Theresa May is the curator for fp Creative’s next show at Snap House Studios on Thursday, January 23 at 7:00 pm. “Classic, New, Borrowed & Blue” promises an evening of chamber music and collaborative projects for brass instruments, voice, piano, and animation. The playlist includes Regina Harris Baiocchi’s Miles per Hour with projected animations by P. Stoops, and a set of premieres to include Ahmed Alabaca’s Chant + Vocalise after Rachmaninoff, and Buck McDaniel’s I Want to Die While You Love Me. Register in advance and choose your own admission fee from $0 to $15.

Classical Revolution Cleveland usually hangs out at Gordon Square’s Happy Dog, but on Saturday, January 25 at 7:00 pm, they’ll hold forth at Heights Arts. The program is a celebration of the Roaring 20s with a mix of classical, jazz, and classically-inspired jazz played by violinists Victor Beyens and Ariel Clayton Karas, bassist Henry Samuels, and pianist Chris Neiner. It’s free, but no hot dogs this time.



Ever been to a Groupmuse? Invented in Boston, the up-close and intimate chamber music events are hosted in private homes, and attendees are welcome to import their own beverages. There’s one scheduled in Cleveland Heights on Saturday, January 25 at 7:00 pm that features guitarist and theorbist Jeremy Bass and soprano Malina Rauschenfels in Renaissance and early Baroque music. RSVP here to receive the address. There’s a suggested donation of $15.

Fans of Middle Eastern music and poetry — virtually inseparable artistic forms — can enjoy a traditional concert of Iraqi music and verse in Gartner Auditorium at the Cleveland Museum of Art on Wednesday, January 29 at 7:30 pm. Performers include Hamid Al-Saadi, voice, Amir ElSaffar, santur (zither), Dena ElSaffar, joza (bowed string instrument), and Tim Moore, percussion. Click here for tickets.

Oberlin’s Winter Term Opera this year is Rachel Peters’ The Wild Beast of the Bungalow, with libretto by Royce Vavrek. It receives its premiere performance in a production directed by Christopher Mirto on the stage of Warner Concert Hall on Wednesday, January 29 at 7:30 pm (repeat performances on Friday, January 31, Saturday, February 1, and Sunday, February 2 at the same hour). Joseph Hodge conducts. Learn more about the show here and reserve free tickets here. (The audience will be seated onstage with the performers!)

For details of these and other classical concerts, see our Concert Listings page.

