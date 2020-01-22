Vodka Vodka tickets are moving very fast. Don't miss out on this event!

Email
Print
Share

Wednesday, January 22, 2020

C-Notes

Dave Matthews Band Returns to Blossom in June

Posted By on Wed, Jan 22, 2020 at 9:33 AM

click to enlarge DANNY CLINCH
  • Danny Clinch
Recently snubbed by the Rock Hall, which nominated but chose not to induct the group, Dave Matthews Band has just announced dates for a massive 2020 North American summer tour, and the group will return to Blossom on June 23.

Committed to planting more trees, the group has asked for an optional donation of $2 per ticket to plant a tree with the Nature Conservancy's Plant a Billion Trees campaign. Details about the reforestation plan can be found at
plantabillion.org/DMB, and this year's annual eco-village at the concerts will feature a heavy emphasis on the tree-planting campaign.

In addition, REVERB will calculate the carbon footprint associated with fan travel to DMB shows in 2020, and the band will be neutralize these emissions by supporting carbon reduction projects.



An online ticket presale for members of the DMB Warehouse Fan Association will begin at 10 a.m. tomorrow at warehouse.davematthewsband.com. In addition, Citi cardmembers will have access to purchase presale tickets through Citi Entertainment beginning at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 18.

Tickets will go on sale to the general public at 10 a.m. on Friday, Feb. 21.

Sign up for Scene's weekly newsletters to get the latest on Cleveland news, things to do and places to eat delivered right to your inbox.

Tags: , ,

Jump to comments (0)
Email
Print
Share

Speaking of Dave Matthews Band, Blossom

Scene and Heard: Scene's News Blog

Archives | RSS

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Cleveland Scene on Social Media

Most Popular

  1. That Cleveland-Filmed Episode of 'The Bachelor' is Airing Jan. 27 Read More

  2. Culver's Opens Another Restaurant in the Cleveland Suburbs Today Read More

  3. End of the Line for Peterson’s Nuts on Carnegie Read More

  4. Choking a Woman and Beating Her With a Truck Hitch is a Misdemeanor in Cuyahoga County if You're Related to the Mayor Read More

  5. Alicia Keys to Perform at Jacobs Pavilion at Nautica in August Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

Flavor
The People Issue
Summer Guide
Best of Cleveland
More...

Cleveland Scene

737 Bolivar Rd., Suite 4100

Cleveland, OH, 44115

Main: (216) 241-7550

Advertising: (216) 802-7241

All parts of this site Copyright © 2020 Cleveland Scene.

RSS Feeds

News

Music

Movies

Eat

Arts

Get Out

Special Sections

Social Media

About CleveScene

© 2020 Cleveland Scene: 737 Bolivar Rd., Suite 4100, Cleveland, OH 44115, (216) 241-7550
Logos and trademarks on this site are property of their respective owners.


Website powered by Foundation