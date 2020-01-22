Dave Matthews Band Returns to Blossom in June

click to enlarge
Recently snubbed by the Rock Hall, which nominated but chose not to induct the group, Dave Matthews Band has just announced dates for a massive 2020 North American summer tour, and the group will return to Blossom on June 23.
Committed to planting more trees, the group has asked for an optional donation of $2 per ticket to plant a tree with the Nature Conservancy's Plant a Billion Trees campaign. Details about the reforestation plan can be found at
plantabillion.org/DMB, and this year's annual eco-village at the concerts will feature a heavy emphasis on the tree-planting campaign.
In addition, REVERB will calculate the carbon footprint associated with fan travel to DMB shows in 2020, and the band will be neutralize these emissions by supporting carbon reduction projects.
An online ticket presale for members of the DMB Warehouse Fan Association will begin at 10 a.m. tomorrow at warehouse.davematthewsband.com
. In addition, Citi cardmembers will have access to purchase presale tickets through Citi Entertainment beginning at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 18.
Tickets
will go on sale to the general public at 10 a.m. on Friday, Feb. 21.
Sign up for Scene's weekly newsletters to get the latest on Cleveland news, things to do and places to eat delivered right to your inbox.