Vodka Vodka tickets are moving very fast. Don't miss out on this event!

Email
Print
Share

Wednesday, January 22, 2020

C-Notes

Stephen Malkmus Coming to the Beachland in April

Posted By on Wed, Jan 22, 2020 at 4:08 PM

click to enlarge SAMUEL GEHRKE AND CHRIS SHONTING
  • Samuel Gehrke and Chris Shonting
Formerly of Pavement, singer-guitarist Stephen Malkmus will release and tour behind Traditional Techniques, a new album that's due out in March. According to a press release, the album is "packed with handmade arrangements, modern folklore, and 10 songs written and performed in his singular voice."

The tour comes to the Beachland on April 18.

Malkmus worked with Halfling engineer/arranger-in-residence Chris Funk (the Decembrists) on the album, and Matt Sweeney (Bonnie “Prince” Billy, Chavez) plays guitar on the release



For the tour, the live band will include Malkmus (vocals, guitar), Funk (pedal steel, keys), Sweeney (guitar), Brad Truax (bass) and Jake Morris (drums). Qais Essar (rabab) and Eric Zang (kaval, udu, dad) will join them at times.

Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. on Friday.

Sign up for Scene's weekly newsletters to get the latest on Cleveland news, things to do and places to eat delivered right to your inbox.
Jump to comments (0)
Email
Print
Share

Scene and Heard: Scene's News Blog

Archives | RSS

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Cleveland Scene on Social Media

Most Popular

  1. That Cleveland-Filmed Episode of 'The Bachelor' is Airing Jan. 27 Read More

  2. Choking a Woman and Beating Her With a Truck Hitch is a Misdemeanor in Cuyahoga County if You're Related to the Mayor Read More

  3. Culver's Opens Another Restaurant in the Cleveland Suburbs Today Read More

  4. Alicia Keys to Perform at Jacobs Pavilion at Nautica in August Read More

  5. End of the Line for Peterson’s Nuts on Carnegie Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

Flavor
The People Issue
Summer Guide
Best of Cleveland
More...

Cleveland Scene

737 Bolivar Rd., Suite 4100

Cleveland, OH, 44115

Main: (216) 241-7550

Advertising: (216) 802-7241

All parts of this site Copyright © 2020 Cleveland Scene.

RSS Feeds

News

Music

Movies

Eat

Arts

Get Out

Special Sections

Social Media

About CleveScene

© 2020 Cleveland Scene: 737 Bolivar Rd., Suite 4100, Cleveland, OH 44115, (216) 241-7550
Logos and trademarks on this site are property of their respective owners.


Website powered by Foundation