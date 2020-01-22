Stephen Malkmus Coming to the Beachland in April

click to enlarge
-
Samuel Gehrke and Chris Shonting
Formerly of Pavement, singer-guitarist Stephen Malkmus will release and tour behind Traditional Techniques
, a new album that's due out in March. According to a press release, the album is "packed with handmade arrangements, modern folklore, and 10 songs written and performed in his singular voice."
The tour comes to the Beachland
on April 18.
Malkmus worked with Halfling engineer/arranger-in-residence Chris Funk (the Decembrists) on the album, and Matt Sweeney (Bonnie “Prince” Billy, Chavez) plays guitar on the release
For the tour, the live band will include Malkmus (vocals, guitar), Funk (pedal steel, keys), Sweeney (guitar), Brad Truax (bass) and Jake Morris (drums). Qais Essar (rabab) and Eric Zang (kaval, udu, dad) will join them at times.
Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. on Friday.
Sign up for Scene's weekly newsletters to get the latest on Cleveland news, things to do and places to eat delivered right to your inbox.