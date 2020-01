Stephen Malkmus Coming to the Beachland in April

click to enlarge Samuel Gehrke and Chris Shonting

Formerly of Pavement, singer-guitarist Stephen Malkmus will release and tour behind, a new album that's due out in March. According to a press release, the album is "packed with handmade arrangements, modern folklore, and 10 songs written and performed in his singular voice."The tour comes to the Beachland on April 18.Malkmus worked with Halfling engineer/arranger-in-residence Chris Funk (the Decembrists) on the album, and Matt Sweeney (Bonnie “Prince” Billy, Chavez) plays guitar on the releaseFor the tour, the live band will include Malkmus (vocals, guitar), Funk (pedal steel, keys), Sweeney (guitar), Brad Truax (bass) and Jake Morris (drums). Qais Essar (rabab) and Eric Zang (kaval, udu, dad) will join them at times.Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. on Friday.