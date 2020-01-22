Wednesday, January 22, 2020
Trevor Noah’s Loud and Clear Tour Coming to MGM Northfield Park — Center Stage in March
By Jeff Niesel
on Wed, Jan 22, 2020 at 11:36 AM
Given that the upcoming presidential election has crucial consequences for the country, it’s all the more important to be informed before casting a vote.
Host of the Emmy and Peabody Award-winning The Daily Show
on Comedy Central, Trevor Noah knows a thing or two about politics. And he knows a thing or two about comedy too. He’s written, produced, and starred in eight comedy specials.
He brings his Loud & Clear Tour 2019 to MGM Northfield Park — Center Stage
on March 14.
Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. on Saturday.
