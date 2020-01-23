Cleveland Beerfest is Moving to Progressive Field, Changing Name This Summer

click to enlarge
Beer and baseball fans alike can get a thrill at the newly christened Grand Slam Beerfest this summer.
Come Saturday, July 25, the beer tasting event, formerly known as the Cleveland Summer Beerfest, is reportedly going to set up right on the warning track at Progressive Field.
Organizers for the event, which was previously held at Jacobs Pavilion at Nautica, plan to bring in plenty of locally-crafted beverages and offer two time sessions.
An official statement from the Indians with more event details is soon to come. In the meantime, the Cleveland Winter Beerfest is this weekend at the Huntington Convention Center of Cleveland.
Check out moments from last summer's beer-filled event right here.
