Thursday, January 23, 2020

Bites

Great Lakes Brewing to Shutter Brewpub for Major Renovations, Will Reopen Mid-February

Posted By on Thu, Jan 23, 2020 at 10:45 AM

click to enlarge EMANUEL WALLACE
  • Emanuel Wallace
Great Lakes Brewing Co. will close its Ohio City brewpub on January 26 in order to complete major renovations designed to give the 32-year-old property a refresh. When the bar and restaurant reopens in mid-February, guests can expect a revitalized interior at the least and an entirely new menu at the most. For now, the brewery is keeping its precise plans close to its vest.

Here’s what we know:

“Beginning January 26, our brewpub will be closed until mid-February as we expand our kitchen, renovate our dining spaces, and breathe new life into our beloved Ohio City home,” states a news release.



As for those notorious (and dubious) Eliot Ness bullet holes? The brewery suggests that they are here (or is it there) to stay.

“Don't worry – we're still going to preserve and maintain the unique elements and history that make our pub special.”

While the brewpub will be closed, the gift shop and brewery tasting room will remain open. Brewery tours, however, will not be available during the refresh.

To keep apprised of the progress and plans, follow @GLBCBrewpub on the socials.

Tags: , ,

Jump to comments (0)
Speaking of Great Lakes Brewing, ohio City

Scene and Heard: Scene's News Blog

Comments

