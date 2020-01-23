Vodka Vodka tickets are moving very fast. Don't miss out on this event!

Thursday, January 23, 2020

C-Notes

James Taylor and Jackson Browne Headed to Blossom in June

Posted By on Thu, Jan 23, 2020 at 9:17 AM

NORMAN SEEF
  • Norman Seef
Earlier today, James Taylor [pictured] and Jackson Browne, two iconic '70s singer-songwriters, announced the dates of their summer tour together. It rolls into Blossom on June 12.

The dates support Taylor’s forthcoming album, American Standard. It’s Taylor's 19th studio album and his first release since 2015's Before This World. The album features covers of 20th century classics.

"I've always had songs I grew up with that I remember really well, that were part of the family record collection — and I had a sense of how to approach, so it was a natural to put American Standard together," explains Taylor in a statement. "I know most of these songs from the original cast recordings of the famous Rodgers and Hammerstein musicals, including My Fair Lady, Oklahoma, Carousel, Showboat and others. In terms of how they were performed and recorded before, we paid attention to the chords and melody, but we were interested in doing something new, and in bringing something new to it, we've reinterpreted the songs, that's what makes it worth doing."



Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. on Friday, Feb. 7.

