Cleveland Hopkins International Airport Opens Two New Restaurants

With the recent opening of Cantina taqueria and tequila bar and 800 Degrees Woodfired Kitchen, weary travelers flying in and out of Cleveland Hopkins International Airport have two fresh dining options.Cantina taqueria and tequila bar, located in Concourse C, offers street tacos, burritos and freshly made churros, along with Latin-inspired cocktails and traditional Mexican desserts. The new spot is open between 4 a.m. to 9:15 p.m. daily.Over in Concourse A, 800 Degrees Woodfired Kitchen is cooking with fire, crafting pizza and roasting up rotisserie chickens. The restaurant is open from 4 a.m. to 9:15 p.m. on Monday, Wednesday and Friday, and closes at 8:45 p.m. Tuesday, Thursday and Sunday.The airport, in a continued effort to update its concourse options, opened several other restaurants in the last year, including Panini's Bar & Grill, Embers Fire & Ice bar and Wow Bao.