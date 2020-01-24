Friday, January 24, 2020
Media Bias Chart Creator Vanessa Otero to Speak at Tri-C on Feb. 6
Knowing how to distinguish when a media outlet is reporting the facts and when it’s reporting fiction has become increasingly important with the spread of what some decry as "fake news."
With that in mind, Vanessa Otero, who created the Media Bias Chart to provide a system for rating news legitimacy, will come town on Feb. 6 to lead a discussion about her findings at the Western Campus of Cuyahoga Community College. Dubbed “The Media Bias Chart: The Importance of Rating News Sources for Reliability and Bias,” the program will take place from 12:30 to 1:45 p.m. at the Western Campus Theatre.
Visit tri-c.edu/mediabias
to reserve a seat at the free event. There will be a reception after the presentation.
Otero’s visit is part of the Carol S. Franklin Social Science Speakers Series sponsored by the Western Campus Division of Social Sciences. The series provides a forum to "enhance awareness of current events and issues relevant to the community."
