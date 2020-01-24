Ohio Drivers Are as Bad as You Think, Ranking 8th Worst in U.S. in New Report

click to enlarge
Driving on the mean streets of Ohio is not for the faint of heart, a new report
from QuoteWizard confirms.
Just last year, the online insurance pricing company named Cleveland drivers the 7th worst of any major city in the county
. Now QuoteWizard is back calling out the entire state for poor road behavior (as anyone who drives in this state knows, merging, using blinkers and putting that phone down seem to be beyond many), giving Ohio a D- letter grade overall that "teetered on an F."
For the new report, the company mined recent data from its millions of users' insurance quotes, along with numbers from the Federal Highway Administration and National Association of Insurance Commissioners, to find that Ohio has the 8th worst drivers of any state.
Each Ohio city was graded on its own merit, with findings then combined for the overall total. Cities with a higher percentage of drivers getting into accidents, racking up speeding tickets and DUIs were, naturally, higher up on the list according to the company's ranking system. Strangely, Cleveland, Cincinnati and Columbus didn't make the Top 10 worst or best lists in the state.
Here are the ones that did:
Worst driving cities in Ohio
1. Painesville
2. Findlay
3. Batavia
4. Marion
5. Elyria
6. Bedford
7. Barberton
8. Sandusky
9. Massillon
10. Cuyahoga Falls
Best driving cities in Ohio
1. Portsmouth
2. Zanesville
3. Toledo
4. Youngstown
5. Sidney
6. Newark
7. Piqua
8. Wooster
9. Euclid
10. Fairfield
